Barclays Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $17.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARCT. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $388.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,492,000 after acquiring an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after acquiring an additional 120,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.