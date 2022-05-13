Barclays Lowers Switch (NYSE:SWCH) to Equal Weight

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWCH. Cowen lowered shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

NYSE SWCH opened at $33.40 on Friday. Switch has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 835.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.82 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $1,229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,658,397 shares in the company, valued at $81,692,539.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,440,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

