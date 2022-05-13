Barclays Raises Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $46.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $37.92 on Monday. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,055.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chemours by 63.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

