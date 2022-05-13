Barclays Raises Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $35.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UNM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Unum Group stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.57. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $1,287,038.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,367 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,491.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,304 shares of company stock worth $3,114,476 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 247.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

