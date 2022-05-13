Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Schroders (LON:SDR)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,420 ($42.16) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($48.33) to GBX 3,720 ($45.86) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($39.45) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($43.15) to GBX 3,400 ($41.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,579 ($44.13) to GBX 3,544 ($43.69) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,519.14 ($43.39).

Shares of SDR opened at GBX 2,850 ($35.14) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,070.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,314.35. Schroders has a 52-week low of GBX 2,674 ($32.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,913 ($48.24). The firm has a market cap of £8.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 85 ($1.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Schroders’s previous dividend of $37.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison sold 4,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,894 ($35.68), for a total transaction of £133,297.64 ($164,341.81).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

