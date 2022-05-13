Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,210 ($14.92) price target on the stock.

IGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($13.51).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 715 ($8.82) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 797.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 794.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 698 ($8.61) and a one year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.68).

In related news, insider Charlie Rozes purchased 5,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($44,692.39).

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

