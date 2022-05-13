Barclays Trims Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Target Price to $17.00

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azul from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.11.

Get Azul alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZUL opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Azul has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azul by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 101.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Azul in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Azul by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.