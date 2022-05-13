Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of BGH opened at $13.96 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

