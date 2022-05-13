Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 53.4% in April

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the April 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.63) to GBX 834 ($10.28) in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($9.86) to GBX 780 ($9.62) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.75.

BTDPY stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.70. 41,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,861. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.77%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

