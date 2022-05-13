Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Reduced by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 849,133 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 72,360 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $16,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,635,972 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $126,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,420 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 588,700 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 258,280 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 397,262 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 269,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,451,966 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 945,140 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

GOLD opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

