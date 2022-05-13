Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 1,376 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 271.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. 6,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.00.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.