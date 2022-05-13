Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 1,664 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 687.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PriceSmart by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

PSMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PriceSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $558,105.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,743 shares of company stock valued at $6,724,114. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,471. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.77 and a 1 year high of $95.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

