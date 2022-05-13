Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys 5,144 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 749.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,935 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPAA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The firm has a market cap of $268.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

