Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys New Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 78.4% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,381.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 107.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NYSE:SAVE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 43,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,233. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 19.70% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.48) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.