Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $127,000 Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 48,122.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,294,000 after purchasing an additional 760,336 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,998,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,413 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after acquiring an additional 247,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.08. 3,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,818. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

