Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 890.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENR traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,280. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 56.03%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

ENR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

