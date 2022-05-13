Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,228 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,728,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,062,000 after acquiring an additional 46,834 shares during the period. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 233,913 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,217,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,424 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at $10,786,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BZH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,729. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BZH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

