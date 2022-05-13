Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Takes $39,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 41.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.69.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

