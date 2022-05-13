Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.86-$7.86 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.64 billion-$51.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.59 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAYRY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €77.00 ($81.05) to €83.00 ($87.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($89.47) to €90.00 ($94.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3693 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

