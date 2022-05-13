Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading Down 9.1%

Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) traded down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 109,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 234,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$10.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.45.

Get Bayhorse Silver alerts:

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,641,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$451,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,075 shares in the company, valued at C$69,686.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.