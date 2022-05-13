BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 53.1% in April

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the April 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BBSEY stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

