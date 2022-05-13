BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in April

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $54.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $50.21 and a one year high of $98.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.99.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 38.71% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The firm had revenue of $196.41 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $3.1198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.51%.

BESIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €97.00 ($102.11) to €88.00 ($92.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from €84.00 ($88.42) to €76.00 ($80.00) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

