Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 34,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.22. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

