Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.
Shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.44. 34,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.22. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
