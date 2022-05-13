Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BBGI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,901. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

