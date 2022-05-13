Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Beauty Health Company is a beauty health company. Its flagship brand HydraFacial is a non-invasive and approachable beauty health platform and ecosystem with a powerful community of estheticians, consumers and partners, bridging medical and consumer retail to democratize and personalize skin care solutions for the masses. The Beauty Health Company, formerly known as Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO, Utah. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIN. Benchmark boosted their target price on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.55.

NASDAQ:SKIN traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 101,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09. Beauty Health has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $30.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.21.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 117.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

