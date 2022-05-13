Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BC8 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.84) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of BC8 traded down €0.09 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €40.41 ($42.54). The stock had a trading volume of 287,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.74. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €39.51 ($41.59) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($73.22).

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

