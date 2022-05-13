Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Market Cap Tops $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00110368 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00020838 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.00290607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033074 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

