BELLUS Health’s (BLU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock.

BLU traded up C$0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.82. 128,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.77. BELLUS Health has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 15.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -8.81.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Francois Desjardins sold 14,053 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.47, for a total value of C$118,989.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$691,956.52.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

