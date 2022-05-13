Benchmark Cuts CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $50.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.75.

CarGurus stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,185 shares of company stock worth $1,615,924 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

