Benchmark Lowers Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut Boise Cascade from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $78.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

