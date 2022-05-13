Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) PT Lowered to $49.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.18.

BSY opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $275.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 130,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $5,406,896.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,386,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,946,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 104,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $4,458,448.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,860,832 shares in the company, valued at $763,193,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 592,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,285,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

