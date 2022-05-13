Berenberg Bank Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €70.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($73.68) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEI. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.18 ($71.77).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €52.18 ($54.93) on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a fifty-two week high of €76.98 ($81.03). The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

