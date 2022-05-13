Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

BHLB traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $25.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

