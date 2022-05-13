Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.18.
NYSE:BERY opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
