Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.18.

NYSE:BERY opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.24.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

