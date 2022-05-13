Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $84.44

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.44 and last traded at $84.44, with a volume of 85456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $27,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

