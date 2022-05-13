Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Trading Down 2.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) fell 2.4% on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $80.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Best Buy traded as low as $85.09 and last traded at $85.27. 154,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,935,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $330,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,820,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $102.95.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

