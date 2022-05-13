Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 22,389,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,357. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 91,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 341,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,258,000 after buying an additional 51,029 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,699,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

