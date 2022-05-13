Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Beyond Meat updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Beyond Meat stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 22,389,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,357. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19.
In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
BYND has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.82.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
