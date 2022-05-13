Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.82.

BYND stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. 250,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,442. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.68.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

