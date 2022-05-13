B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.70. 80,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,225. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.31.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after acquiring an additional 90,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,603,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

