BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BHP. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.36) to GBX 2,500 ($30.82) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.29) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($27.74) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,478.57 ($30.56).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,575.50 ($31.75) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of £130.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,759.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,421.78. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,040 ($37.48).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

