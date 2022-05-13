BinaryX (BNX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $91.41 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $130.22 or 0.00427940 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BinaryX has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $263.43 million and approximately $91.41 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004878 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00176140 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

