Binemon Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. In the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 35.2% against the dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.00532989 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,758.75 or 2.06116443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

