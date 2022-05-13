BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

BCRX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 167,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,654,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

