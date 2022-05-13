Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Biogen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $284.47.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $194.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average of $226.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.79). Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.34 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Biogen by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biogen (Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.