Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark Sells 4,200 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.60. 7,660,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,568. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $151.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.20.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.36.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.
