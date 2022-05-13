BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $183.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.81.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $158.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.28. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $121.32 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.07.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5342 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $327,490,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $2,018,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after buying an additional 348,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.