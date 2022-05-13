BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Set at $255.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) received a $255.00 price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $450.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.81.

BNTX stock opened at $158.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $121.32 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.07.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 34.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

