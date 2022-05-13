Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Announces Earnings Results

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

NYSE BVS opened at $8.05 on Friday. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $614.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,577.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

