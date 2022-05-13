Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

NYSE BVS traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $8.56. 4,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $653.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.43. Bioventus has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BVS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock worth $934,645.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 95.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 88.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

