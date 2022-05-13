BitcoinPoS Price Down 46.8% Over Last Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0745 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $405,722.78 and approximately $12.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,658,593 coins and its circulating supply is 5,447,139 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

